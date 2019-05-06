Triple-S Management (GTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GTS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 96,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,133. The company has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $723.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.18 million. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 418.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

