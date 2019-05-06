Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shares Gap Up to $55.08

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.67, but opened at $55.08. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 138349 shares traded.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $1,000,861.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,331.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,673,036 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $413,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,281 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,196,989 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $118,505,000 after buying an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,745,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 1,213,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 1,244,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/tripadvisor-trip-shares-gap-up-to-55-08.html.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.