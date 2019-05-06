Tribune (TRCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tribune were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tribune during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tribune during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Tribune during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tribune by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Tribune stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Tribune has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Tribune had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $578.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tribune will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/tribune-trco-shares-sold-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune (NYSE:TRCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.