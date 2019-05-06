Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $296.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/traynor-capital-management-inc-raises-stake-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.