Traders Buy Shares of Graphic Packaging (GPK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $32.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.02 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Graphic Packaging had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Graphic Packaging traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $13.92

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at $800,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

