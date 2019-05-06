Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Torchmark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,664,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,870,000 after acquiring an additional 210,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,420,000 after acquiring an additional 89,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Torchmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMK opened at $87.90 on Monday. Torchmark Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

In other news, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $3,320,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $649,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,514 shares of company stock valued at $18,276,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

