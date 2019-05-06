Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Torchmark by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Torchmark news, VP Michael Shane Henrie sold 4,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $3,320,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,514 shares of company stock worth $18,276,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TMK opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Torchmark Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.28.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

