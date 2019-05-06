Tokia Market Cap Hits $34,494.00 (TKA)

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Tokia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Tokia has a market cap of $34,494.00 and $0.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokia has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00385574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00920707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00160194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001249 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Tokia Token Profile

Tokia’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. The official website for Tokia is www.tokia.io . The official message board for Tokia is medium.com/@tokia_io . The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokia Token Trading

Tokia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokia using one of the exchanges listed above.

