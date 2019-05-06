Titcoin Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $24,131.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,833.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.63 or 0.05038684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.02216639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 64,286,660 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

