Timbercreek Financial (TF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$25.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million.

Shares of TF opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 133.81 and a quick ratio of 133.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on TF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.20 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.73.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

