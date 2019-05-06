Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

TRI stock opened at C$82.63 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$51.43 and a 52-week high of C$83.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 13,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.43, for a total transaction of C$934,955.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$845,102.97. Also, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 24,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.77, for a total transaction of C$1,752,100.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,849 shares in the company, valued at C$2,716,502.06. Insiders have sold 49,334 shares of company stock worth $3,573,235 over the last ninety days.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

