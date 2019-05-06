The Latest: Wisconsin governor to meet with head that is Foxconn

10:20 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is likely to meet up with the thoughts of Foxconn Technology Group for the very first time, after saying the Taiwanese company was seeking to make modifications to its arrangement with the country.

Foxconn CEO Terry Gou met with President Donald Trump in the White House. Foxconn has said that it remains committed to employing 13,000 people in Wisconsin and investing $10 billion.

Evers’ spokeswoman confirmed the meeting that was projected Thursday.

But Evers has stated he doesn’t think since it’s building a screen screen manufacturing center in Wisconsin than initially envisioned, Foxconn will use that lots of people.

Evers was a believer of this project when he ran for governor this past year. The head economic development official who brokered the present contract of the state was to meet on Thursday with Gou and Evers.

Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou and President Donald Trump have met to Go over the ever-changing Wisconsin project of the company.

The assembly was confirmed by foxconn on Thursday but provided few details on what was discussed. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers states Foxconn approached him concerning changing the state’s contract with the electronics leader.

The deal generates over $4 billion in local and state tax credits when it hires 13,000 individuals and invests $ 9 billion. However, Foxconn has decreased and Evers says he believes individuals will be appreciated.

Foxconn states Gou and Trump”shared the most recent updates and the positive advancement” of this undertaking, among other things. Gou announced last month he’s running to be president of Taiwan.