The Latest: Buffett says trade war Could be bad for world

7:15 a.m.

Investor Warren Buffett says when the U.S. has a full scale trade war with China, it will be awful for the whole world.

Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday with Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who functions on Berkshire’s board.

Munger says ending up with a payoff which has some tariffs and both sides feel disappointed would be a good thing.

Munger stated,”A fantastic settlement is better than a lovely world war”

Gates says the rational thing would be for both sides to agree to a trade deal.

6:25 a.m.

Billionaire Warren Buffett is not a fan of stock offerings.

Buffett said on CNBC Monday he has bought shares in an IPO for Berkshire Hathaway over the past 54 decades.

Buffett says that in an IPO, like Uber offering this week, everyone involved has an incentive to sell the stock. Buffett says that he wants to buy when nobody is becoming a particular commission.

5:15 a.m.

Warren Buffett says it’s hard to understand how the market would be affected by a trade war between China and the United States if President Donald Trump follows on his latest tariff threat because many other countries are affected.

Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday after holding his yearly Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting over the weekend.

Trump said that he could impose 25 per cent tariffs on more imports, and also financial markets started to dip.

Buffett states Trump is creating a”nuclear threat” that may bring the Chinese into the table. But it’s not possible to predict the result because both nations’ leaders are utilized to getting their own way.