Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ (TTPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

The analysts wrote, “We are highlighting three poster abstracts that are featured at MAD-ID as encore” presentations (and available on Tetraphase’s website), while looking forward to the release of two remaining poster abstracts after the MAD-ID meeting.””

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTPH. ValuEngine downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.85. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.26% and a negative net margin of 381.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 935,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 785,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 275,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 249,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

