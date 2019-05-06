Tetra Tech’s (TTEK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their buy rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $35,937.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $181,605.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,690.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,383 shares of company stock worth $4,410,532. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 417,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 752,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

