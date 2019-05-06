Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Purchases 102,880 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,785. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.27. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $231.13 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,404,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,771,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $470,949,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $304,389,000 after purchasing an additional 63,066 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Purchases 102,880 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/tesla-inc-tsla-ceo-elon-musk-purchases-102880-shares.html.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.