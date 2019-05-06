TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Holdings Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,971,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,441,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,891,000 after acquiring an additional 373,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,543,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,431,000 after acquiring an additional 126,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,896,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,318,000 after acquiring an additional 303,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTD. Barclays cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

