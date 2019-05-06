Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.15.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 7.85.
In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,537,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,104,000 after purchasing an additional 197,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,537,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,104,000 after acquiring an additional 197,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,884,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,593,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,640,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
