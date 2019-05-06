Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $925.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,537,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,104,000 after purchasing an additional 197,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,537,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,104,000 after acquiring an additional 197,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,884,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,593,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,640,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.