Targa Resources (TRGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/25/2019 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

4/24/2019 – Targa Resources had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/18/2019 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/9/2019 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2019 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Targa Resources was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2019 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Targa Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 198.80 and a beta of 2.01. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

