Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 135,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.