Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €86.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €84.50 ($98.26) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.95 ($75.52).

