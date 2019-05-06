Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.95).

SYN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 99,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,655. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $10.43.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

