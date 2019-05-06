SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SurModics were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRDX. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 795,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Wipperman Heine sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $147,409.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $775,863. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SRDX opened at $45.33 on Monday. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.24.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

