Surface Oncology (SURF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SURF. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 37,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,516. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.50. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 496,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 439,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.