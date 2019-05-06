Superior Plus (SPB) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

SPB opened at C$11.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -53.21. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.17 and a 12 month high of C$13.56.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$857.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.769999969459917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -334.88%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

