SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Receives $70.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th.

NYSE STI traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.04. 1,492,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. SunTrust Banks has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,488 shares of company stock worth $3,980,771 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

