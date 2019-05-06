SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Sunday, February 3rd.

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

