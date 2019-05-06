Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.51. 8,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,588. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

