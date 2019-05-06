Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,154 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

NYSE LYB traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.88. 39,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

