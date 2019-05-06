Summer Energy (SUME) & CLP (CLPHY) Financial Contrast

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy -5.11% -63.15% -14.74%

CLP has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 63.2% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Summer Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLP and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLP and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.81 billion 2.42 $1.86 billion N/A N/A Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.35 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Summary

CLP beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

