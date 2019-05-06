Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Boosted by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.89.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,308. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise Francesconi sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $501,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,954 shares of company stock valued at $25,193,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

