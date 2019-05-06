Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in York Water Co (YORW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in York Water were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. York Water Co has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.24.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YORW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of York Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. York Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

