Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mercadolibre (MELI) Price Target to $560.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $387.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $467.25.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $578.94 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $589.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,339.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,208,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,344,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,017,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,119,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,161,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after buying an additional 44,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

