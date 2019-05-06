Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Humana Inc (HUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on Humana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

NYSE:HUM opened at $248.06 on Monday. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

