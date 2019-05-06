Stabilus (STM) PT Set at €54.00 by Warburg Research

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €54.00 ($62.79) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.25 ($73.55).

ETR STM opened at €46.24 ($53.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Stabilus has a one year low of €41.18 ($47.88) and a one year high of €89.35 ($103.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

