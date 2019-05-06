Stabilus (STM) PT Set at €54.00 by Warburg Research

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €54.00 ($62.79) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.25 ($73.55).

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR STM opened at €46.24 ($53.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Stabilus has a one year low of €41.18 ($47.88) and a one year high of €89.35 ($103.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.