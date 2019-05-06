Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $396,104.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $146,834.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,298. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $276,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 87,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,364,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,936,000 after buying an additional 96,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

