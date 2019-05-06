Splunk (SPLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $622.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Splunk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Splunk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments.

