Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,909,000 after buying an additional 2,017,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,720,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 275,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 126,644 shares during the period.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 650,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,399. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.