SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

BMV:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.46. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 12 month low of $1,603.40 and a 12 month high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

