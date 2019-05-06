Source Energy Services Ltd (SHLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.54.

SHLE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Source Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SHLE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.31. 46,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 million and a P/E ratio of -32.75.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

