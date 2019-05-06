Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 95,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $34.25 on Monday. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $65,063.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/sound-financial-bancorp-inc-sfbc-stake-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.