Solaris Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00009102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, Kucoin and CoinExchange. Solaris has a total market cap of $877,021.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solaris has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000965 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000161 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,674,201 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.