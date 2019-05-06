SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.70. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is an application, technology, and consulting company, which provides strategies and solutions to meet its clients information, technology, and business management needs. It offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

