SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.70. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.56.
SilverSun Technologies Company Profile
