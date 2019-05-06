SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) & BSQUARE (BSQR) Financial Contrast

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.0% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.29 $260,000.00 $0.06 43.33 BSQUARE $73.41 million 0.34 -$13.74 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BSQUARE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverSun Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Given SilverSun Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SilverSun Technologies is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 2.73% 22.66% 8.64% BSQUARE -18.71% -41.17% -25.68%

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats BSQUARE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is an application, technology, and consulting company, which provides strategies and solutions to meet its clients information, technology, and business management needs. It offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

