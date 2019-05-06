SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $701,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stock

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,743,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,446,000 after purchasing an additional 558,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,160,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SSNC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.94. 276,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,294. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $701,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/signalpoint-asset-management-llc-invests-701000-in-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-stock.html.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.