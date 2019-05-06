Sigma Planning Corp Buys 30,471 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 188,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 41,031 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.34. 411,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,094,040. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

WARNING: “Sigma Planning Corp Buys 30,471 Shares of Ford Motor (F)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/sigma-planning-corp-buys-30471-shares-of-ford-motor-f.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.