Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) EVP Michael Olague Acquires 14,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $382,620.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at $829,219.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Olague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Michael Olague purchased 15,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $403,350.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Michael Olague sold 659 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $17,667.79.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/sierra-bancorp-bsrr-evp-michael-olague-acquires-14000-shares.html.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.