Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $457,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 393,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.