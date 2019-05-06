SHADE Token Hits Market Capitalization of $54.00 (SHADE)

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded 73.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One SHADE Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last week, SHADE Token has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. SHADE Token has a market cap of $54.00 and $69.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00082906 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004884 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00020292 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00012620 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00140722 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008602 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SHADE Token Profile

SHADE Token (CRYPTO:SHADE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. The official website for SHADE Token is www.stellarshade.org . SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin

Buying and Selling SHADE Token

SHADE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHADE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHADE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

