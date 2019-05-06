SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,797,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,614,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $72,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,460,000 after buying an additional 359,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,460,000 after buying an additional 359,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,817,000 after buying an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVPT stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TVPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

